M.A Gojwari & Son bags International Business Award in jewellery, retail

Srinagar, Dec 13: Prominent jewellery brand and retail outlet, M.A Gojwari and Son, located at Hari Singh High Street Srinagar, has bagged the prestigious International Business Award (IBA) 2022-23.
According to the organisers of the award, the brand has been chosen in the category of best jewellery brand and retail outlet from Jammu and Kashmir, making it the first ever outlet to receive the prestigious award. Indian actress Mouni Roy presented the award to the owner of the brand, Shabir Afzal Gojwari in New Delhi.
Speaking on the occasion, Shabir Afzal Gojwari, recalled his experiences of serving thousands of customers in Jammu and Kashmir and elsewhere. He said that the exclusivity of their craft was lauded by all in the field of jewellery.
“The exclusivity of our craft and its craftsmanship is loved by our clients. We thank each one of you for choosing us,” he said. “And a special mention to my family and especially my grandfather, Haji Abdullah Joo Gojwari and Haji Muhammad Yousuf Gojwari, whose vision is now being appreciated and loved globally.”
He said that over the years the brand has achieved excellence in design and its craftsmanship is unique.
“Any amount of effort taken to recognize and award such excellence is important for us as a brand and for all our team. The uniqueness of our jewellery design and craftsmanship has a history of over several decades so much so that it has become an integral part of our tradition and culture. We at our outlet always aim to preserve it with the utmost professionalism,” he said, adding that over the last few years, M A Gojwari and Son has embarked on a beautiful journey of commemorating exquisite jewellery pieces in workmanship.
“Times have changed. Today’s generation wants everything according to their taste and aesthetics. We try to bring in that element and help them enjoy that phase of their life. I am honoured that to honour the work of our craftsmen and their hard work, our work has been acknowledged and praised by one and all.