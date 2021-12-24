Magnate group to organise workshop in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 24: Mod-Smith Projects Private Limited, a business unit of Magnate Group is going to organize a three-day workshop and training for CNC and Plasma Machines in Srinagar to introduce the new technology in the business field.
Meekail Ahmad, Managing Director of the Magnate group said “We are coming up with three new ventures in the Kashmir division one of them being the MOD-SMITH PROJECT PVT LTD”.
“The three-day training programme will begin from December 26-28 at Nowgam Bypass, Srinagar and all the updated information and training will be provided free of cost to the valuable clients to make them more aware about the introduction of the latest technologies in the field,” he said
“Currently the new business deals with machines related to wood, heavy metal, stone, marble and acrylic,” he said.
He further said that the owners of such machines end up paying hefty amounts to procure these spare parts or to accommodate engineers from outside to our valley to fix these issues which can be a very troublesome and taxing process.
“Keeping these issues in mind we at Mod-Smith have taken the initiative to maintain an inventory of these machines and parts for sale. We are also in conversation with many financial institutions for providing hassle-free finance to young entrepreneurs which will assist them in setting up their business unit in the valley,” Meekail said.