Maharaj Gunj traders decry exorbitant airfares

Srinagar, June 13: Beopar Mandal Maharaj Gunj has voiced worry about the soaring airfares to Kashmir, claiming that it has a detrimental effect on every business in the Valley.
The increasing cost of travel is a pressing problem for the business community, according to Beopar Mandal Maharaj Gunj President Khurshid Ahmad. "The broader economy is also feeling the heat from it; it has a negative impact that is not limited to tourism."
"Traders are not visiting outside of Kashmir for fear that expensive airfares would reduce their profit margin, but at the same time, some traders who need to purchase items travel by road, which takes them four days to reach Delhi and return."
He pleaded with the government to intervene and stop the skyrocketing cost of travel, which is a major issue for Kashmiris.