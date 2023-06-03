Maharashtra Agriculture Minister visits CoE for Temperate Fruits Zawoora

Srinagar, June 3: Agriculture Minister, State of Maharashtra, Abdul Sattar, today embarked on a significant visit to the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Temperate Fruits located in Zawoora, here.
The visit aims to strengthen agricultural ties between Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir, exploring avenues for collaboration and extending support in marketing of fruits being produced in both the regions.
Accompanied by Director Horticulture Kashmir, G.R. Mir Abdul Sattar conducted an extensive tour of the Centre of Excellence (CoE), familiarizing himself with its state-of-the-art facilities and operations.
The Maharashtra Minister had an extensive inspection of a demonstration orchard showcasing an array of temperate fruits including Cherry, Pear, Plum and Peach among others. The orchard exemplifies the Centre's commitment towards producing high-quality fruit plants and serves as a demonstration centre for micro irrigation and high-tech greenhouse technology.
During his visit, Abdul Sattar also paid a visit to the Walnut Nursery in Zawoora and thoroughly inspected all the facilities there. He affirmed his commitment towards supporting and appreciating the horticultural efforts in the region.
Speaking on the occasion, the Minister expressed his assurance that the Government of Maharashtra would extend every possible help in marketing the fruits being produced in Kashmir within the state of Maharashtra. He expressed optimism that the fruits produced in Maharashtra would find a receptive market in Kashmir.