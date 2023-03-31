Mahila Samman Savings Certificate scheme comes into effect from today

New Delhi, Mar 31: The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate 2023 scheme, which was announced by the government in the Union Budget, has come into effect from Friday.
It was notified with the publication of the gazette notification on Friday. The Mahila Samman Savings Certificate is a one-time small savings scheme that will be offered for two years. While announcing the scheme in the Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that it will be made available for a two-year period up to March 2025.