Mahindra dealership Encash Automotive inaugurated

"Being committed to the vehicle space in the region, the idea is to walk the talk and truly make our customers prosper in their respective lives. From Urban to rural geographies, we are committed to delivering vehicles with our readily available stock. It is a great feeling that Encash Automotive will now be delivering Mahindra vehicles across locations with timely servicing considering all the customer requirements. We will provide customers with instant Finance assistance, Insurance and benefits of X-Mart (Smart Buy- Smart Exchange) where customers can exchange their pre-used vehicles. Bookings are already open for all variants/models of Mahindra vehicles at our dealership," Hafiz said.

During the launch, Aijaz Ahmad Matoo, General Manager (Service) said "Our primary motive is to save time consumption during services, so we have enabled Encash Automotive with all new upgraded equipment (with the latest technology) which will benefit customers with quick services. Encash Automotive will keep its operations open 24x7 to avail services of Mahindra With You Hamesha like roadside assistance and mobile service vehicles."