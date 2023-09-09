Mahindra dealership Encash Automotive inaugurated

Srinagar, Sep 9: Encash Automotive Pvt. Ltd on Saturday inaugurated its new Mahindra Dealership at Hyderpora Bypass, Srinagar.
The inaugural ceremony was enlightened by Tabasum Nazir, Divisional Head - J&K Bank Ltd and Maham Rouf, CEO- Encash Automotive Pvt Ltd. in the presence of Shabir Ahmad, Zonal Head- J&K Bank Ltd, Riaz Ahmad Wani, Marketing Head, J&K Bank Ltd and Umar Shamas, SME Head State Bank of India.
Various officials from financial institutions like HDFC Bank, Cholamandalam Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Finance, and members of the media fraternity, business houses and a large gathering of auto enthusiasts joined the inaugural event.
Dealer Principal, Encash Automotive, Sajad Rouf attended the inaugural ceremony virtually and thanked the participation of all attendees on the inaugural ceremony.
Speaking on the occasion, Group GM Encash Automotive Pvt. Ltd, Muzamil M Hafiz, said "This is a moment of great pride for us, considering the large number of people association with Mahindra Brand. I am pleased that Encash Automotive will provide a 3S facility to Mahindra Customers. We have onboarded very highly trained staff, well-equipped workshops, prompt spare parts availability and mobile service vans have all been readied to ensure that our customers get a trouble-free and delightful experience."
"Being committed to the vehicle space in the region, the idea is to walk the talk and truly make our customers prosper in their respective lives. From Urban to rural geographies, we are committed to delivering vehicles with our readily available stock. It is a great feeling that Encash Automotive will now be delivering Mahindra vehicles across locations with timely servicing considering all the customer requirements. We will provide customers with instant Finance assistance, Insurance and benefits of X-Mart (Smart Buy- Smart Exchange) where customers can exchange their pre-used vehicles. Bookings are already open for all variants/models of Mahindra vehicles at our dealership," Hafiz said.
During the launch, Aijaz Ahmad Matoo, General Manager (Service) said "Our primary motive is to save time consumption during services, so we have enabled Encash Automotive with all new upgraded equipment (with the latest technology) which will benefit customers with quick services. Encash Automotive will keep its operations open 24x7 to avail services of Mahindra With You Hamesha like roadside assistance and mobile service vehicles."