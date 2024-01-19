Mahindra introduces Supro Profit Truck Excel

Srinagar, Jan 19: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has announced the launch of the new Supro Profit Truck Excel series, available in both Diesel and CNG Duo variants.

A statement said that building on the success of the Supro platform, the Profit Truck Excel series has been designed to redefine last-mile connectivity with its superior power, exceptional style, unparalleled safety and unsurpassed comfort.

The Supro, initially launched in 2015, has emerged as a versatile platform catering to the evolving needs of customers. The Super Profit Truck Excel series offers competitive pricing, with the Diesel variant priced at Rs 6.61 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and the CNG DUO variant at Rs 6.93 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Mahindra’s ‘Rise for Value,’ a pillar of our RISE philosophy, is embodied in our latest offering – the Mahindra Supro Profit Truck Excel. This launch marks a significant stride in the sub-2-tonne segment, showcasing our commitment to empowering businesses and transforming last-mile connectivity in India.”

“The Supro Profit Truck Excel, with its exceptional 500 km range CNG Duo variant, blends power, economy, safety, and comfort, reinforcing our mission to deliver comprehensive, value-driven solutions in logistics and transportation.”