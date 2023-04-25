Mahindra launches All-New Bolero MaXXPik-Up range

As per the statement issued by a company here, starting at a price of Rs 7.85 Lakh (ex-showroom) the All-New Bolero MaXXPik-Up range has been engineered to offer powerful features and performance to deliver an unprecedented value proposition to customers and operators.

Lighter, more compact and versatile, the All-New Bolero MaXXPik-Up range sets new benchmarks for payload capacity, fuel efficiency, safety and the overall driving experience. It also incorporates smart engineering to deliver much greater value than ever before.