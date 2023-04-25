Mahindra launches All-New Bolero MaXXPik-Up range

Srinagar, Apr 25: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), the makers of Bolero Pik-Up – the No.1 pickup brand in India – today launched its All-New Bolero MaXXPik-Up range.
As per the statement issued by a company here, starting at a price of Rs 7.85 Lakh (ex-showroom) the All-New Bolero MaXXPik-Up range has been engineered to offer powerful features and performance to deliver an unprecedented value proposition to customers and operators.
Lighter, more compact and versatile, the All-New Bolero MaXXPik-Up range sets new benchmarks for payload capacity, fuel efficiency, safety and the overall driving experience. It also incorporates smart engineering to deliver much greater value than ever before.
The new Bolero MaXXPik-Up range can be booked at a minimum down payment of INR 24,999, with Mahindra also offering attractive financing schemes for a seamless purchase and ownership experience.
The All-New Bolero MaXXPik-Up range promises to be a game changer with an all-new platform while carrying over the core values and strengths that are synonymous with the Bolero DNA - robustness, toughness, reliability, low maintenance cost and high resale value. It also maintains the minimalist and timeless design language of Bolero that dominates urban roads and highways across the country.