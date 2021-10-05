Mahindra launches FURIO 7

Jammu: Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTB), a part of the Mahindra Group, recently announced the commercial launch of the new Mahindra FURIO 7, its latest, modern range of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs).

As per the statement issued here, the vehicle was unveiled by Chief guest Amit Sharma(CEO JAKEGA), MTB DGM Jayesh Shellar, MTB Zonal Business Head Vineet Joshi . Chairman Vikram Mahajan, Managing Director Dharender Sharma, Director Satyam Gupta and Pawan Sharma were present on the occasion.

Dharender Sharma, Managing Director, Astro India Automobile Unit-II, Jammu, added “With our long-standing experience in the J&K market and a deep understanding of the local market and the Commercial Vehicle customers’ profile, we at Astro India Automobile Unit-II, are fully geared to introduce the modern, new age FURIO 7 Light Commercial Vehicle in the territory and back it up with strong after-sales support to ensure uninterrupted operation, higher earnings and total peace of mind for our customers.”

Mahindra Truck and Bus has extended its existing FURIO – an Intermediate Commercial Vehicle brand launched in 2019 – to an all-new Light Commercial Vehicle range, the Mahindra FURIO 7. This range will be available across three product platforms: 4-Tyre Cargo, 6-Tyre Cargo HD and 6-Tyre Tipper. The range will cover every application of business needs in Light Commercial Vehicle segments, delivering the FURIO brand promise of Higher Profitability along with Best-in-Class Mileage, Higher Payload and a Benchmark Cabin offering optimum comfort, convenience and safety.