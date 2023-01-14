Mahindra launches new range of Thar in Kashmir

Srinagar: Mahindra Himalayan Motors launched a new range of Thar starting at Rs 9.99 lakh ex-showroom, now available in rear-wheel drive.

As per the statement, the new range of Thar was launched in presence of GM, Waseem Ahmad, Directors of the Company Ghulam Muhammad Beigh, and Junaid Bashir Beigh.

GM Waseem Ahmad said the new Thar range starts at an attractive price of Rs 9.99 lakh, making it accessible to a wider customer base of SUV buyers and to those who have always aspired to own this iconic SUV.