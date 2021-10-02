Mahindra Xuv 700 launched at Himalayan Motors

In this event Sales Manager, Zuhaib Fayaz briefed about the features of the vehicle and the complete variant lineup and date of booking commencement for the most awaited SUV of the year, the XUV700, the statement added.

While launching this vehicle, prices for all the variants were announced at the time of the product debut, the complete variant line-up announced aims at straddling a wide spectrum of buyers, starting at Rs 11.99 lakh-upto Rs 21.08 lakh (ex-showroom) and all prices will be applicable for the first 25000 bookings, the statement said. On this occasion Bilal Mustafa Shah (D.E.M) said that official bookings will open from October 7, 2021.

For bookings/test drive visit the main branch Himalayan Motors Tengpora By-Pass Srinagar or Himalayan Motors Sangrama Baramulla, the statement said.