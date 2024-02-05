Maiden Jammu Trade Fair concludes with resounding success

Jammu, Feb 5: The five-day Jammu Trade Fair, 2024 organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO) under the aegis of Industries and Commerce department concluded today amid huge fanfare.

Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C), Vikramjit Singh presided over the concluding ceremony of the grand event as Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering during the closing ceremony, Vikramjit Singh expressed gratitude to all participants, sponsors and attendees for making the Jammu Trade Fair 2024 a grand success. He appreciated the JKTPO for organising this maiden Trade Fair in an impressive manner on self sustaining basis.

He highlighted that this grand fair turned out to be a solid platform for generating business interests, registering sales, promoting networking and collaboration opportunities for all stakeholders involved.

The Commissioner Secretary said, “The overwhelming response to the trade fair demonstrates the resilience and potential of the business community in Jammu and Kashmir. We are delighted to have created a platform that fosters economic growth, collaboration, and cultural exchange”.

Earlier, MD JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir in his address remarked that the Jammu Trade Fair is a trend setting event, set to become a key attraction and signature trade show of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that a path breaking beginning has been made which is going to become an annual feature with the support of all stakeholders and entrepreneurs.

Referring to the support extended by various sponsoring agencies, he expressed gratitude to NABARD, SIDBI, DCH and various sponsors like JSW, Karcher, Amazon Global, among others for playing a pivotal role in successful culmination of the event.

Director Industries & Commerce Jammu, Arun Manhas and MD Handloom & Handicraft Corporation, Atul Sharma also spoke on the occasion, who appreciated the efforts made by JKTPO in recent months to give boost to trade and investment in Jammu & Kashmir.

Pertinently, the Jammu Trade Fair 2024, held from January 31 to February 4 at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium of Jammu University, turned out to be a resounding success in terms generating business interests, registering sales and promoting networking and collaboration opportunities, besides laying foundation for a dynamic platform set to transform the trading landscape of J&K. The event brought together on a single platform a diverse array of businesses, exhibitors and visitors, fostering economic growth and community engagement in the region.

The daily cultural shows, providing platform to young budding artists of J&K to display their talent, was another key highlight of the Jammu Trade Fair. The fair also witnessed an impressive turnout of exhibitors and participants, showcasing a wide range of products and services such as Pashmina Shawls, Bamboo Furniture and Décor, Woollen Clothes, Saffron, Soft Toys, Artificial Jewelleries, Home Décor, Perfumes, Snacks and other food products. From traditional handicrafts to cutting-edge technologies, the fair provided a platform for local and national businesses to connect with audience through diverse exhibitions as well as facilitating business network opportunities and collaboration opportunities.

The concluding ceremony was among others was attended by President FOIJ, Lalit Mahajan; President KCCI, Javed Tenga; President Laghu Udyog Bharti, Praveen Pargal; representatives of various trade bodies and industrial associations, notable industrialists, prominent members of the business community, start-up founders as well as large number of Women entrepreneurs.