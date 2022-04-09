‘Majority of employers favour 4-day workweek’

The survey found that 100 per cent employees are in favour of the 4-day workweek model.

Further, when employers were asked if they are willing to work beyond 12 hours to compensate for an extra day off, over 56 per cent agreed instantly, while the remaining 44 per cent of the respondents were not convinced about stretching their usual working hours.

Similarly, 60 per cent employees in the survey said they are willing to work more than 12 hours in exchange for another weekly off.

Over 66 per cent of respondents strongly believed that the 4-day week module will help them improve their productivity levels, the report said.