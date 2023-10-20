Majority of MPC members want RBI to keep hawk’s eye on inflation

The MPC, in its policy review meeting, had retained the key repo rate at 6.5 percent, reiterating willingness to act against inflation.

"Going forward, inflation outlook continues to be beset with uncertainties, especially from adverse weather events, the playout of El Nino conditions, uncertainties in global food and energy prices and volatility in global financial markets," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das was quoted as saying in the minutes of the October meeting ahead of the monetary policy announcement.

"Inflation prints for September and October will need to be monitored carefully to look out for the moderation that our projections anticipate," RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra said.