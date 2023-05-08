Majority of projects under PMDP to be completed by 2023-24

Srinagar, May 7: One of the central government’s primary developmental initiatives, the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP), under which various developmental projects were conducted, has seen an increase in work execution.
Prime Minister’s Development Programme (Rs 80,064 crore) was aimed at expanding economic infrastructure, expanding the provision of basic services, providing thrust to employment and income generation and providing relief and rehabilitation to the victims of the September 2014 floods and strengthening the Disaster Management Framework of J&K.
“The package initially consisted of 63 projects. However, after the reorganization of J&K, J&K UT has left with 54 (presently 53- one dropped) PMDP projects with an outlay of Rs 58,477 crore. 9 projects with an outlay of Rs 21,441 crore were transferred to UT of Ladakh,” reads an official document.
“17 projects (GoI- 5, GoJK- 12) stand completed, 12 projects (GoI- 4, GoJK- 8) stands substantially completed up to November 2022. Out of the remaining 24 projects, 3 projects are expected to be completed/ substantially completed during the financial year 2022-23 and the remaining 21 projects are expected to spill over to the financial year 2023- 24 and beyond.”
“Most of the projects have gained momentum and remarkable progress has been achieved under the package mainly due to the identification and removal of potential bottlenecks like land acquisition, forest clearances, utility shifting, court cases etc,” reads the government’s document.
“Border Area Development Programme (BADP) aims to meet the special developmental needs of the people living in remote and inaccessible areas situated near the international border and to saturate the border areas with the essential infrastructure through convergence of the Central/State/ BADP/Local schemes and participatory approach and to promote a sense of security and wellbeing among the border population.”
The Reconstruction Plan also seeks to strengthen the economic and social infrastructure to ensure balanced development of the three regions of the erstwhile State of J&K. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India (GoI) is the nodal agency at the GoI level for monitoring the implementation of PMDP projects in the erstwhile State of J&K. The individual projects are being implemented under the direct supervision of the concerned Ministry of the GoI.