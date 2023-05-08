Majority of projects under PMDP to be completed by 2023-24

Prime Minister’s Development Programme (Rs 80,064 crore) was aimed at expanding economic infrastructure, expanding the provision of basic services, providing thrust to employment and income generation and providing relief and rehabilitation to the victims of the September 2014 floods and strengthening the Disaster Management Framework of J&K.

“The package initially consisted of 63 projects. However, after the reorganization of J&K, J&K UT has left with 54 (presently 53- one dropped) PMDP projects with an outlay of Rs 58,477 crore. 9 projects with an outlay of Rs 21,441 crore were transferred to UT of Ladakh,” reads an official document.