Make proper arrangements to receive Hajj Pilgrims at Srinagar Airport: Div Com

Srinagar, July 8: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today convened a meeting to review the arrangements to facilitate Hajjis on their arrival at Srinagar Airport.
The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Executive Officer Haj Committee, Director Health Services, Director Airport Authority, Officers of CISF, BCAS, SMC, Information, Fire & Emergency, Traffic and other concerned Departments.
On the occasion, Div Com directed officers to make arrangements to receive and greet Pilgrims on their arrival at the Srinagar Airport.
It was informed that the first flight with Pilgrims shall arrive on July 16 at 8:30 am in the morning, besides three flights will arrive on the first day between 8:30 am to 10:00 am.
It was also informed that Zum Zum water shall be distributed among the Pilgrims at Srinagar Airport.
The Director of Airport Authority Srinagar was asked to make arrangements for vehicles of relatives of Hajjis who shall approach to receive their respective Pilgrims at Srinagar Airport.