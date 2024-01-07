Management training on Dhingri Mushroom Cultivation commences in Shopian

Srinagar, Jan 7: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir commenced a week-long existing-management development programme (E-MDP) on ‘Entrepreneurship Development through Dhingri Mushroom Cultivation and Spawn Production’ in Shopian.

A statement said that the training is organised by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Shopian under the sponsorship of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India.

Presently SKUAST-K is conducting 550 skill development programs in various parts of J&K and Ladakh for skill and upskilling of the youth towards entrepreneurship. The E-MDP aims to popularise mushroom cultivation as a source of income for the marginal farmers and rural youth. Head KVK Shopian, Dr Zaffar Afroz Badri emphasised the nutritional value of mushrooms and described mushroom cultivation as a viable and attractive activity for the rural youth. He encouraged the farmers to take up mushroom cultivation, as it is highly remunerative and can be a source of additional employment for them.

Dr Shabeer Ahmad Ganie, a scientist at KVK Shopian and coordinator of this week-long training program, gave a comprehensive overview of the programme and described the course outline of the programme. The participants will be trained in mushroom cultivation, harvesting, processing, value addition, marketing, spawn production, and disease and pest management in mushrooms. Some practical sessions will also be done.