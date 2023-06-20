Mandatory footwear norms to be applicable from July 1

Also, for the micro-level footwear industry, the mandatory quality standards will be applicable from July 1, 2024, Tiwari said.

He informed that after this, no further extension would be given and the QCO will push domestic production and help check low standard imports.

The QCO for 24 footwear and related products were notified in October 2020 and thereafter extension was given thrice before making it mandatory for large and medium-scale industries from next month.