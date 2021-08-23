Manoj Pal Singh assumes charge as Principal Comm, IT Deptt Srinagar

Srinagar: Manoj Pal Singh today joined as first ever Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Srinagar.

Singh is a 1990 batch Indian Revenue Service Officer and has previously worked in Jammu and Kashmir from 1994 to 1999 as Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Jammu holding charge of Srinagar from time to time.

In his second stint , he has worked as Commissioner of Income Tax (appeals), J&K from October 2018 and disposed all of pending appeals of more than 4 years including complicated matter.

According to officials, Singh has worked in Income Tax department in various capacities. He had conducted various searches in various parts of India and un-earthered huge unaccounted incomes.

Singh has served in J&K for the longest tenure of 8 years and is very familiar with the tax problems . While his emphasis would be to increase the number of taxpayers and revenue collection from J&K and Ladakh by exploring untapped areas.