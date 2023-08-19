Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad, Kashmir Clinic Central to launch multi-speciality OPD services

Srinagar, Aug 19: Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad, a leading healthcare provider in Delhi NCR, announced the launch of their exclusive multi-speciality OPD Services in partnership with the city-based Kashmir Clinic Central today.

A statement said that this partnership aims to redefine the healthcare landscape by bringing together exceptional clinical excellence combined with cutting-edge technologies to offer super-specialised healthcare across a wide spectrum of medical disciplines, signifying a monumental step forward in accessible, affordable high-quality medical services.