Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad, Kashmir Clinic Central to launch multi-speciality OPD services

Srinagar, Aug 19: Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad, a leading healthcare provider in Delhi NCR, announced the launch of their exclusive multi-speciality OPD Services in partnership with the city-based Kashmir Clinic Central today.
A statement said that this partnership aims to redefine the healthcare landscape by bringing together exceptional clinical excellence combined with cutting-edge technologies to offer super-specialised healthcare across a wide spectrum of medical disciplines, signifying a monumental step forward in accessible, affordable high-quality medical services.
"The multi-speciality OPD services will offer high-end treatment solutions, including Liver Transplant & HPB Surgery, Lung & Thoracic Surgery, and Paediatric Heart Surgery, providing state-of-the-art medical care at par with global standards and expertise to the local residents in their city without the hassle of travelling to metro cities for primary consultations," reads the statement.
Present on the occasion were Dr Punit Singla Director & HOD- Liver Transplant and Biliary Sciences, Dr Kamran Ali, Senior Consultant- Lung & Thoracic Surgery and Dr Tarun Ramman Raina, senior consultant Pediatric Cardio and Vascular Surgery from Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad, among various other eminent personalities.
The OPD services will be available at Kashmir Clinic Central, Karan Nagar, Srinagar, on 3rd Sunday of every month where experts from Marengo Hospitals Faridabad will be available for primary consultations. Dr. Punit Singla Director & HOD- Liver Transplant and Biliary Sciences at Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad, underscored the critical nature of addressing the escalating prevalence of liver diseases and disorders.