Marengo Asia to open new unit

Srinagar, Feb 3: Marengo Asia Hospitals and the Quality and Accreditation Institute (QAI) have joined forces to establish the state-of-the-art ‘Center of Excellence in Quality and Patient Safety in Stroke Care’ at Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad.

A statement said that this collaboration aims to enhance stroke care treatment, with the centre focusing on fortifying the healthcare system in the state and region. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) for this collaboration was initiated by Dr Raajiv Singhal, Managing Director & Group CEO of Marengo Asia Hospitals, and Dr B K Rana, Chief Executive Officer of Quality & Accreditation Institute (QAI).