Mark Zuckerberg launches WhatsApp Channels in India

WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool and deliver a private way to receive updates from people and organisations that matter to users, within WhatsApp.

“Excited to introduce you all to WhatsApp Channels, a new private way for you to get updates from people and organisations you follow. I'm starting this channel to share Meta news and updates. Looking forward to connecting with you all around the world,” Zuckerberg added.

Channels can be found in a new tab called Updates, where “you’ll find Status and channels you choose to follow”.