Market momentum broken, expect further downside

New Delhi: The markets were in a sharp correction mode in the week gone by. The saving grace was that we had a holiday on Tuesday to welcome Lord Ganesh for his annual trip, otherwise things could have been even worse. Markets lost on all four days of the week.

BSESENSEX lost 1,829.48 points or 2.70 per cent to close at 66,009.15 points while NIFTY lost 518.10 points or 2.57 per cent to close at 19,674.25 points. The broader markets saw BSE100, BSE200 and BSE500 lose 2.51 per cent, 2.37 per cent and 2.33 per cent respectively. BSEMIDCAP lost 1.71 per cent while BSESMALLCAP was down 2.04 per cent. Markets saw many stocks register big losses. Amongst the benchmark indices, HDFC Bank lost Rs 133 or 8 per cent to close at Rs 1,529 while Reliance lost Rs 106 or 4.31 per cent to close at Rs 2,354. These two stocks broke the momentum and sentiment of markets as HDFC Bank’s fall hit Bank NIFTY badly.

The Indian Rupee gained 25 paisa or 0.30 per cent to close at Rs 82.93 to the US Dollar. Dow Jones lost on the last four days of the week consecutively and gained on just the first day. The US FED had met on Tuesday and Wednesday and decided to keep rates unchanged. They however were hawkish in their commentary and indicated that there would be at least one more hike before the calendar year ends. Dow Jones lost 654.40 points or 1.89 per cent to close at 33,963.84 points.