Market momentum broken, expect further downside

New Delhi: The markets were in a sharp correction mode in the week gone by. The saving grace was that we had a holiday on Tuesday to welcome Lord Ganesh for his annual trip, otherwise things could have been even worse. Markets lost on all four days of the week.
BSESENSEX lost 1,829.48 points or 2.70 per cent to close at 66,009.15 points while NIFTY lost 518.10 points or 2.57 per cent to close at 19,674.25 points. The broader markets saw BSE100, BSE200 and BSE500 lose 2.51 per cent, 2.37 per cent and 2.33 per cent respectively. BSEMIDCAP lost 1.71 per cent while BSESMALLCAP was down 2.04 per cent. Markets saw many stocks register big losses. Amongst the benchmark indices, HDFC Bank lost Rs 133 or 8 per cent to close at Rs 1,529 while Reliance lost Rs 106 or 4.31 per cent to close at Rs 2,354. These two stocks broke the momentum and sentiment of markets as HDFC Bank’s fall hit Bank NIFTY badly.
The Indian Rupee gained 25 paisa or 0.30 per cent to close at Rs 82.93 to the US Dollar. Dow Jones lost on the last four days of the week consecutively and gained on just the first day. The US FED had met on Tuesday and Wednesday and decided to keep rates unchanged. They however were hawkish in their commentary and indicated that there would be at least one more hike before the calendar year ends. Dow Jones lost 654.40 points or 1.89 per cent to close at 33,963.84 points.
Primary markets seem to be having the best time of their lives seeing the number of issues opening. The week gone by saw five listings and three issues close for subscription. The week ahead sees three IPOs open and closing during the week.
The first of the listings was from Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals Limited which had issued shares at Rs 735. The share closed day one at Rs 1075.25, a gain of Rs 340.25. By the end of the week, the share saw some profit taking and closed at Rs 1,063.90 a gain of Rs 328.90 or 44.35 per cent.
The second share to list was on Wednesday (September 20) was from cable and wire maker R R Kabel Limited which had issued shares at Rs 1,035. The share ended day one at Rs 1,196.65. By the end of the week, there was some profit taking and the share closed at Rs 1,180.95, a gain of Rs 145.50 or 14.06 per cent.
The third share to list was EMS Limited which did so on Thursday (September 21). Shares were issued at Rs 211 and it closed day one at Rs 279.75. On Friday, it saw profit taking and closed at Rs 267.70, a gain of Rs 56.70 or 26.87 per cent.
The fourth share to list was Samhi Hotels Limited who had issued shares at Rs 126. The share closed on Friday at Rs 143.55, a gain of Rs 17.55 or 13.93 per cent. The fifth share to list was Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited which had issued shares at Rs 164. After opening marginally lower, the share saw profit taking and closed even lower at Rs 158.30, a loss of Rs 5.70 or -3.48 per cent. The issues which closed for subscription included Signature Global (India) Limited, Sai Silk Kalamandir Limited and Yatra Online Limited.