Market momentum signal possibility of new highs this week

The Indian Rupee gained 28 paisa or 0.34 per cent to close at Rs 82.30 to the US Dollar. Dow Jones had a volatile week and gained on three of the five trading sessions. The gains over the last couple of days, changed the mood in the US. Job data on Friday evening was very positive and markets there gained over 2 per cent. At the end of the week, Dow gained 669.42 points or 2.02 per cent to close at 33,762.76 points. The next FED meeting due in the following week between June 13-14 is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged.

RBI meets between June 6-8 for its bi-monthly MPC meeting to review interest rates. Looking at economic data on GDP and inflation, it is widely believed that interest rates would remain at status quo. Confirmation of the same would result in markets saluting the event and outcome and could see the bulls stepping on the accelerator.