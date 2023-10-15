Market momentum with bulls: Possibility of moving up further likely

The week ahead sees the primary issue from IRM Energy Limited open and close. The company is tapping the capital markets with its entirely fresh issue of 1.08 crore shares in a price band of Rs 480-505. The issue opens on Wednesday (October 18) and closes on Friday (October 20). The company is in the business of CNG and PNG distribution and operates dispensing stations in three different areas and has just started in one more area. The company is operating in Banaskatha and Diu, Gir and Somnath areas in Gujarat. It also has an operation in Fatehpur Sahib in Punjab. It started the first couple of pumps in the new area of Namakkal and Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu in the first quarter of FY24. The object of issue is to raise funds for the capex of installing the network in the Tamil Nadu area.

The company reported revenues of Rs 980 crore for the year ended March 23 and an EBITDA of Rs 118.93 crore and a PAT of Rs 63.1 crore for the same year. The EPS for the year was Rs 20.93. The PE multiple is 22.93-24.13 based on the above EPS. Considering the fact that the company has just started business in the fourth geography in the previous quarter, it has significant revenue growth ahead of it as it scales the distribution going forward.

The share looks attractively priced and offers growth for the medium-term investor. Application in the share is warranted.

The result season has begun and the first of the block were the IT sector results. While TCS weathered the storm, Infosys took the stick and was hammered by investors. There is pain in the sector and is likely to take at least one to two quarters to come out of the present downtrend. The attractive buyback offered by TCS is also a contributor to the TCS share price stabilizing quite well.