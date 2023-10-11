Market sentiments get a boost after IMF raises GDP target

At close on Wednesday, Nifty was up 0.62 per cent or 121.5 points at 19,811.35, while Sensex settled at 66,473.05, up 394 points or 0.60 per cent.

Among the sectors, the major gainers were auto, FMCG and realty, while PSU bank and IT closed in red.

"Going forward, we expect the market momentum to continue on the back of positive global cues, easing of US bond yields, and strong domestic economic position. Further, with the start of Q2 results, we expect a lot of stock-specific action as well as sectoral rotation in the market," Khemka said.