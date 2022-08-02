Markets halt 4-day rally amid weak global trends

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 205.04 points to 57,910.46 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 71.85 points to 17,268.20.

Among the Sensex constituents, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement, ICICI Bank, Tech Mahindra, HDFC and Axis Bank were the biggest laggards in early trade.

However, Asian Paints, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank and State Bank of India were among the gainers.