Markets looking jaded, may lead to a breakdown sooner or later

At the end of it all, BSE SENSEX lost 373.99 points or 0.57 per cent to close at 64,948.66 points while NIFTY lost 118.15 points or 0.61 per cent to close at 19,310.15 points. The broader markets saw BSE100, BSE200 and BSE500 lose 0.68 per cent, 0.65 per cent and 0.61 per cent respectively. The action packed BSEMIDCAP and BSESMALLCAP too lost ground this week and were down 0.54 per cent and 0.02 per cent respectively.

The Indian Rupee was under pressure and lost 26 paisa or 0.31 per cent to close at Rs 83.10 to the US Dollar. Dow Jones too had a bad week and lost on three of the five trading sessions. It was down 780.74 points or 2.21 per cent to close at 34,500.66 points. What could be interesting to note is the fact that the two days of gains on the Dow were the opening and closing sessions of the week and both days saw gains of an almost identical 26 points. Losses were much bigger at 360 points, 180 points and 290 points. There are concerns in the US about interest rates and the looming downgrade of banks.