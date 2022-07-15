Maruti Suzuki launches new Brezza

Srinagar, July 15: Maruti Suzuki today launched All New feature packed Hot and Techy avatar of the country’s most loved compact SUV - Brezza.
As per the statement issued here, the All-New Hot and Techy Brezza is equipped with a bouquet of cutting-edge technologies along with next-gen comfort and convenience features. Taking a major leap forward, this city-bred SUV offers a stylish & exciting new design, and powerful performance and is packed with advanced safety features.
The vehicle was unveiled by Muneesh Bali – CBH Maruti Suzuki in presence of Baldev Singh Raina – Chairman Peaks Group, Vishal Dawra –RM MSIL, Ashish Aggarwal- MSIL, Surjit Singh – VP Peaks Group, Irshad Peerzada, CGM Peaks Group amid a warm gathering of customers and eminent personalities.
Speaking at the launch of All New Hot and Techy Brezza, Muneesh Bali said, “Conceptualized, designed and developed in India, Brezza with its stylish design, bold stance and unmistakable road presence has redefined the compact SUV segment in India”.
The car comes with Energetic and Youthful styling with an enhanced SUV stance. Raised front hood, and skid plates. All-new dual-LED Projector headlamps with Crystal block DRLs, and unique rear signature LED Tail lamps with stylish new branding.
All-new Precision-cut alloy wheels with bold geometric design Dual tone black and new rich brown interiors (dynamic honeycomb pattern) for a sporty & urban feel. In interiors, the car comes with a unique asymmetric wrap-around driver-centric interior design theme with silver finish on the instrument panel, layered dashboard design for a heightened sense of quality, distinct Interior ambient lighting for a sophisticated cabin experience, wider instrument panel and colour coordinated MID (Multi-information display) offering a host of information, the handout reads.
Built on Suzuki’s signature TECT platform, the All-New Brezza uses high tensile steel, offering more torsional rigidity and improved handling leading to enhanced overall vehicle safety.
According to a company executive, the All-New Brezza will be available in 6 single-tone colour options. To further complement the exterior dynamic design, All New Brezza will also be available in 3 trendy dual-tone colours. Sizzling Red with Midnight Black roof, Brave Khakhi with Arctic White roof and Splendid Silver with midnight Black roof further enhance the sleek and sportier look of All New Hot and Techy Brezza. The vehicle comes in the price range of Rs 8.15 lakhs to Rs 14.21 lakhs.