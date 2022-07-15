Maruti Suzuki launches new Brezza

As per the statement issued here, the All-New Hot and Techy Brezza is equipped with a bouquet of cutting-edge technologies along with next-gen comfort and convenience features. Taking a major leap forward, this city-bred SUV offers a stylish & exciting new design, and powerful performance and is packed with advanced safety features.

The vehicle was unveiled by Muneesh Bali – CBH Maruti Suzuki in presence of Baldev Singh Raina – Chairman Peaks Group, Vishal Dawra –RM MSIL, Ashish Aggarwal- MSIL, Surjit Singh – VP Peaks Group, Irshad Peerzada, CGM Peaks Group amid a warm gathering of customers and eminent personalities.