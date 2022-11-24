Maruti Suzuki launches new Eeco

Srinagar: Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited launched its new Eeco van which will be available across 13 variants
As per the statement, launched with the tagline #HarSafarBaneKhaas the new Eeco aims to make every trip special, whether with family or for business.
“Developed around the values of pride and progress, it is a vehicle that enables success and instils pride that comes from success for the family and for businesses.”
“With its 1.2 L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, improved interiors and enhanced safety features, the New Eeco is constantly adapting to the changing needs of customers. The vastly capable Maruti Suzuki New Eeco gives owners the pride of knowing that they have made a smart choice by investing in an incredibly versatile vehicle that can easily meet all their needs,” the statement reads.
Commenting on the launch of New Eeco, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch, the Eeco has been a preferred and proud choice for over 9.75 lakh owners in the past decade and enjoys an undisputed leadership with 93 percent market share in its segment.”
“Being a part of families and having provided livelihood to lakhs of entrepreneurs and businessmen, the New Eeco will continue to be a reliable and efficient vehicle. It will cater to a wide range of customer preferences as a comfortable, stylish and spacious family vehicle, while also providing flexibility for business use.”