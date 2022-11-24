Maruti Suzuki launches new Eeco

Srinagar: Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited launched its new Eeco van which will be available across 13 variants

As per the statement, launched with the tagline #HarSafarBaneKhaas the new Eeco aims to make every trip special, whether with family or for business.

“Developed around the values of pride and progress, it is a vehicle that enables success and instils pride that comes from success for the family and for businesses.”

“With its 1.2 L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine, improved interiors and enhanced safety features, the New Eeco is constantly adapting to the changing needs of customers. The vastly capable Maruti Suzuki New Eeco gives owners the pride of knowing that they have made a smart choice by investing in an incredibly versatile vehicle that can easily meet all their needs,” the statement reads.