Maruti Suzuki launches new feature packed - Breeza

Srinagar, July 4: Maruti Suzuki today announced the launch of an All New feature-packed Hot and Techy avatar of the country’s most loved compact SUV - Brezza.
Speaking at the launch of All-New Hot and Techy Brezza, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said, Conceptualized, designed and developed in India, Brezza with its stylish design, bold stance and unmistakable road presence has redefined the compact SUV segment in India.
"The most loved compact SUV, Brezza with over 7,50,000 delighted customers, has ruled the sales charts by consistently being among the top 10 best-selling passenger vehicles."