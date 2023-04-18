Maruti Suzuki launches new Super Carry

Speaking about the new Super Carry launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki has always believed in offering products that exceed customer expectations. The Super Carry, built for the unique requirements of the Indian mini-truck customer, has been accepted well in the commercial vehicle segment with more than 1.5 lakh units sold since its launch in 2016. The new Super Carry will continue to offer an excellent value proposition to customers. We are confident that it will prove to be an ideal companion for our commercial customers and partner in their success.”