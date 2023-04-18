Maruti Suzuki launches new Super Carry

Srinagar, Apr 18: Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced the launch of its upgraded Light Commercial Vehicle – Super Carry.
As per the statement issued here, built for those who value superior quality and performance, the Super Carry is now powered by Maruti Suzuki’s 1.2 L Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine.
Speaking about the new Super Carry launch, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki has always believed in offering products that exceed customer expectations. The Super Carry, built for the unique requirements of the Indian mini-truck customer, has been accepted well in the commercial vehicle segment with more than 1.5 lakh units sold since its launch in 2016. The new Super Carry will continue to offer an excellent value proposition to customers. We are confident that it will prove to be an ideal companion for our commercial customers and partner in their success.”
With the launch of the New Super Carry, Maruti Suzuki has also introduced a new CNG Cab Chassis variant. The mini-truck is also available in CNG Deck, Gasoline Deck and Gasoline Cab Chassis variants.