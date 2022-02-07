Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for new Baleno; launch later this month

With the introduction of the new version of the model, the company aims to further strengthen its position in the premium hatchback segment that currently accounts for around 23 per cent of the overall domestic passenger vehicle sales.

Baleno competes with the likes of Hyundai i20, Tata Motors Altroz and Volkwagen Polo.

"The model comes with a number of advanced features. We have been criticised in the past for having less features in our cars, but with the new Baleno, it has been completely addressed. We have gone beyond what is being offered in the segment, that is the major change and help in raising the aspirational quotient of the model even more," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava told PTI in an interaction.

The model comes with an updated platform, updated exterior and interiors and a new petrol engine, which has been tuned to deliver a fuel efficiency of over 22 km per litre, he added.

Srivastava noted that MSI has over 60 per cent market share in the overall hatchback segment and the new Baleno would help in further consolidating the company's position in the space.

"Last fiscal, the premium hatchback segment stood at around 6.57 lakh units. This fiscal the volumes have already crossed 5 lakh units," Srivastava noted when asked about the segment.