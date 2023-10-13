Maruti Suzuki organises Alto K10 Grand Delivery Fest

A statement issued here said that the Maruti Suzuki sales and service network in Srinagar made the occasion of the mega delivery campaign memorable for customers with assured gifts. 3 lucky customers were also declared winners of the Bumper Prize for the event and took home LED TVs.

Maruti Suzuki's dealer partners Highland Auto, Jamkash Vehicleades, Kashmir Pvt. Ltd. and Peaks Auto Pvt. Ltd were part of the Alto K10 Grand Delivery Fest. The dealership network has been instrumental in establishing the presence and success of Maruti Suzuki in the region.