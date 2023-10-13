Maruti Suzuki organises Alto K10 Grand Delivery Fest

Srinagar, Oct 13: Maruti Suzuki, today, carried out a mega delivery of 222 Alto K10s on a single day at the 'Alto K10 Grand Delivery Fest' in Srinagar.
A statement issued here said that the Maruti Suzuki sales and service network in Srinagar made the occasion of the mega delivery campaign memorable for customers with assured gifts. 3 lucky customers were also declared winners of the Bumper Prize for the event and took home LED TVs.
Maruti Suzuki's dealer partners Highland Auto, Jamkash Vehicleades, Kashmir Pvt. Ltd. and Peaks Auto Pvt. Ltd were part of the Alto K10 Grand Delivery Fest. The dealership network has been instrumental in establishing the presence and success of Maruti Suzuki in the region.
Launched in August of 2022, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 has received great customer acceptance. Within a short span of just over 1 year, Maruti Suzuki has sold over 1 lakh units of the New Alto K10. The All New Alto K10 assures a comfortable, safe and power-packed drive. Its youthful and modern design along with a host of impressive tech-driven features made it an instant hit with customers. Adding to its exciting features, the Alto K10 comes with the fuel-efficient Next-Gen K-Series 1.0L engine, AGS technology, and 15+ safety features including dual airbags. The feature-packed Alto K10 is a perfect fit for customers navigating the hilly terrain of the region.
Maruti Suzuki's wide range of product offerings including hatchbacks, premium hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs and MUVs cater to the varied needs of different types of customers. Maruti Suzuki has a total of 60 sales outlets in J&K. Backing up the sales network is the company's service network in the region which comprises 54 workshops and 27 body shops, the statement said.