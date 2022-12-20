Maruti Suzuki plans to increase car prices due to inflation

While the company makes every effort to minimise costs and partially offset the increase, it has become necessary to pass on some of the burden through a price hike, the automaker stated in an exchange filing. The price hike, which will vary between models, is scheduled to take effect in January 2023 per the firm.

The automaker reported a 14 per cent on-year rise in its total sales in November 2022. Maruti Suzuki sold 1,59,044 units in November this year versus 1,39,184 in the same period last year. The figure comprises domestic sales (1,35,055 units), sales to other OEMs (4,251 units), and exports (19,738 units).