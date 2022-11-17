Max Life launches ‘Smart Wealth Advantage Guarantee plan’

Srinagar: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd has launched its marquee Smart Wealth Advantage Guarantee Plan - a Non-Linked, Non Participating Individual Life Insurance Savings Plan, that offers guaranteed returns, life insurance cover and financial protection all combined in one product.
As per the statement issued here, with its comprehensive benefits, the Smart Wealth Advantage Guarantee Plan is a holistic product that endeavours to ensure customers meet their life goals and remain protected in the long run from financial uncertainties.
In a unique proposition, the product offers the customer to receive the annual income on a preferred date decided by the policyholder, and not necessarily at the anniversary of the policy issuance.
The product launch took place at the Max Life branch in Gogji Bagh, Srinagar in the presence of the company’s senior leadership, V. Viswanand, Deputy Managing Director, and Amrit Singh, Chief Financial Officer, Max Life Insurance.