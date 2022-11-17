Max Life launches ‘Smart Wealth Advantage Guarantee plan’

Srinagar: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd has launched its marquee Smart Wealth Advantage Guarantee Plan - a Non-Linked, Non Participating Individual Life Insurance Savings Plan, that offers guaranteed returns, life insurance cover and financial protection all combined in one product.

As per the statement issued here, with its comprehensive benefits, the Smart Wealth Advantage Guarantee Plan is a holistic product that endeavours to ensure customers meet their life goals and remain protected in the long run from financial uncertainties.