MD J&K Bank launches Loyalty Rewards Programme

Srinagar: J&K Bank today launched its Customer Loyalty Rewards Program besides inaugurating the online platform - J&K Bank Loyalty Rewards Portal designed in collaboration with EasyRewardz - for its customers to manage their rewards journey.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash inaugurated the Loyalty Rewards Portal at the Bank’s corporate headquarters here in presence of General Managers, Deputy General Manager, Founder-Director EasyRewardz Tejas Kadakiya and other senior officers of the Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO Baldev Prakash said, “Keeping the customer-journey at the heart of our operational strategy, we have today launched this Loyalty Rewards Program to ensure that for every digital transaction our valuable customers get some benefit in the form of vouchers, deals, recharge, shopping and cashbacks. Such exciting rewards journeys will deepen our engagement with customers.”

“The loyalty rewards portal has also been designed for customers to avail and manage the rewarding benefits with ease through better choice and redemption experience. The idea is to promote and encourage digital transactions in a vibrant ecosystem of easily available offers and benefits with customer at its center as net-winner”, he added.

Earlier, General Manager (Strategy & IT) Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat briefed the MD & CEO about the concept and purpose of the program. “Employed as means of inspiring customer loyalty such rewards programs reinforce connect and are very effective tools in better management of customer-relations.”

On the occasion, Bank’s Incharge (Digital & Alternate Channels) gave an overview of the loyalty rewards program besides demonstrating live functioning of the rewards portal www.jkbrewards.com.