MD J&K Bank launches Soft POS, Premium Debit Cards

Srinagar, Jan 8: Adding further convenience to the digital banking, payments for the people, J&K Bank today unveiled its two new digital products.

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash today launched the Bank’s Soft POS and Premium Debit Cards (with Platinum & World variants) at the Zonal Headquarters (Jammu) in presence of Executive Director Sudhir Gupta, General Managers along with Divisional and Zonal Heads besides many senior officials of the bank.

Speaking on the occasion, MD & CEO appreciated the management and workforce of the Bank for their efforts to continuously enhance customer experience through new digital offerings. He said, “I feel pleased to see the continuous evolution of our digital offerings which are not only competitive in features and pricing but compare well with the industry in terms of delivery and customer-experience.”

“With unprecedented growth and use of mobile phones in the country, Soft POS will further transform the landscape of business payments by making the management of transactions easy, safe and efficient. The operating levels need to undertake efforts to leverage these new products and services for improving customer service delivery particularly on digital platforms”, he added.

“The Bank’s Soft POS App has been provided with Contactless payment options for MasterCard, Visa and Rupay networks and can accept payments using Debit and Credit Cards”, said General Manager (CCB) Narjay Gupta after the launch of Soft POS.

Notably, Soft POS – an innovative technology product – is a mobile app that allows businesses to accept card payments in contactless-mode directly on their (NFC Enabled) smartphones through a simple tap of the cardholder’s contactless credit or a debit card. The App also has a value-added feature for a Cash Register (e-Khata) which can record cash as well as card transactions making it convenient for the merchants not only to maintain a record of all expenses but help them analyse the data to further scale up their POS operations.

In his remarks on the launch of Premium Debit Cards, General Manager (DLM) Syed Shafat Hussain Rufai said, “We have designed two variants of Premium debit cards as per the requirements of the target customer-segment while making them attractively feature-rich.”

Pertinently, the Bank’s Premium Debit card variants have higher daily purchase & cash withdrawal limits, besides affording the cardholders with lounge access at select Domestic & International Airports. Moreover, the premium variants also have other attractive features which include free shopping vouchers, discount offers on golf services, Free Wellness App subscription and many more.