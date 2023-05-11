MD J&K Dairy Mission visits JKMPCL milk plant

Srinagar: Mission Director, J&K Dairy Mission Er BN Singh visited JKMPCL's milk plant at Cheshmashahi Srinagar and took stock of the activities being implemented under the Central Sector Scheme - National Programme for Dairy Development.

He discussed the project components threadbare with the officials of JKMPCL and directed them to expedite the execution of the work on double-shift patterns.

He assured to facilitate the allotment of land to JKMPCL in district Budgam of Kashmir valley for the establishment of another dairy plant of 5 LLPD capacity expandable up to 10 LLPD.