MD J&K Dairy Mission visits JKMPCL milk plant

Srinagar: Mission Director, J&K Dairy Mission Er BN Singh visited JKMPCL's milk plant at Cheshmashahi Srinagar and took stock of the activities being implemented under the Central Sector Scheme - National Programme for Dairy Development.
He discussed the project components threadbare with the officials of JKMPCL and directed them to expedite the execution of the work on double-shift patterns.
He assured to facilitate the allotment of land to JKMPCL in district Budgam of Kashmir valley for the establishment of another dairy plant of 5 LLPD capacity expandable up to 10 LLPD.
Further Singh directed JKMPCL officials to keep him intimated in case of any help is needed in future for execution of work on fast track mode.
He also directed to organize awareness camps in rural areas to establish more village-level dairy cooperatives so as to benefit more underprivileged farmers through cooperative modal for which he said that district-level meetings shall be convened with concerned CAHO and Deputy Registrars to facilitate the process of identification of potential dairy villages and formation of cooperatives thereof.