MD KPDCL reviews power supply scenario for G20 Summit

Srinagar, May 19: Managing Director (MD), KPDCL today chaired a meeting of Officers to review the power supply scenario for G20 Summit.
At the outset, the chair was apprised regarding the finalization of works related to the G20 Summit and the power supply scenario for the upcoming G20 Summit and further action plans by the senior officials of KPDCL.
Various details related to power supply for the upcoming G20 summit were discussed in detail.
The MD directed the Officers of KPDCL to chart out a deployment plan for better coordination with District Administration for emergency services related to Electricity.
Concerned Executive Engineers were directed to get in touch with the Senior Superintendent of Police (Security) for issuance of security passes to all those employees that will be present round the clock.
The MD directed the officers to have a backup plan in case of any eventuality that may lead to a disturbance in the power supply. He also directed the concerned officers to maintain Special Control Rooms around the clock during the summit.
Instructions were also given to the concerned officers to prioritize the works and complete all the pending no later than today evening.
Directions were also issued to the concerned officers to maintain better coordination with sister wings of JKPDD for reliable power supply to the venues. Local officers to remain in touch with concerned SHO (Police) for hassle-free movement of employees shortlisted for the event to maintain the power supply.
The Meeting was attended by Chief Engineer (Distribution), KPDCL; Superintending Engineer Circle 1st, 2nd, Ganderbal, and Sopore, KPDCL; Executive Engineers of O&M Div 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and Executive Engineers of Sub-Transmission Div. 1st and 2nd, KPDCL.