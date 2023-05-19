MD KPDCL reviews power supply scenario for G20 Summit

At the outset, the chair was apprised regarding the finalization of works related to the G20 Summit and the power supply scenario for the upcoming G20 Summit and further action plans by the senior officials of KPDCL.

Various details related to power supply for the upcoming G20 summit were discussed in detail.

The MD directed the Officers of KPDCL to chart out a deployment plan for better coordination with District Administration for emergency services related to Electricity.