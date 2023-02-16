Meet Handwara Kangri maker who is battling to keep the firepot warm

Kupwara: Over the past thirty years, Abdul Rashid Ganie from the Handwara hamlet of Dai, Neelipora, has been practising the art of Kangri making, setting a good example for others to follow in maintaining the trade and heritage.

Abdul Rashid described Kangri creation as a rare craft that requires patience as he sat in a separate room in his home and wrapped twigs around an earthen pot (locally known as a Kundal).

“I typically spend more than twelve hours in Kangri making during the winter months when the demand for Kangris grows. In a single day, I produce three to four kangris, which earns me more than enough money to support my family,” Abdul Rashid told Greater Kashmir.