Mega 5G spectrum auction ends with over Rs 1.5L cr in bids, Reliance Jio leads

"As the bidding has been much higher than the previous auctions, the amount generated will add positively to the revenue and will help the government in the future while setting up the 5G infrastructure," Dhar added.



While Reliance Jio may have an upper hand in terms of bundled handsets and their investments, other industry players also have an opportunity to compete in the industry as according to studies, Indian consumers claim to be willing to pay 50 per cent more for 5G-bundled plans.



"Hence, the companies need to find an incentive to get their customers upgrade to 5G devices," Dhar said.



IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw expects 5G rollout by October this year.