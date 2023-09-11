Mega Awareness programme held in Anantnag to empower Sheep Breeders

Anantnag, Sep 11: A mega Awareness cum distribution programme was today held by the Sheep Husbandry department for sheep breeders of Anantnag district.
Chairman, District Development Council (DDC) Anantnag, Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi was the chief guest while Additional District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Bashir Ahmad Wani was the guest of honour besides CEO Municipality Committee Anantnag, Dr Showket Ahmad and Chairman District Level Purchase Committee Dr. Rafiq Ahmad Shah (DSHO Anantnag) were also present on the occasion.
Eminent experts in the field of sheep breeding and animal husbandry delivered insightful lectures and presentations. They shared best practices on sheep rearing, disease management, nutrition, and breeding techniques.
During the programme, attendees had the opportunity to engage with experts and clarify their doubts regarding sheep farming. The use of modern technology in sheep farming was a focal point. Attendees were introduced to the latest advancements in sheep farming equipment and tools that can enhance productivity and efficiency.
Participants were informed about market linkages and opportunities for the sale of their sheep and wool products. This aimed to empower breeders with knowledge on market trends and prices.