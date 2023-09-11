Mega Awareness programme held in Anantnag to empower Sheep Breeders

Chairman, District Development Council (DDC) Anantnag, Mohammad Yousuf Gorsi was the chief guest while Additional District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Bashir Ahmad Wani was the guest of honour besides CEO Municipality Committee Anantnag, Dr Showket Ahmad and Chairman District Level Purchase Committee Dr. Rafiq Ahmad Shah (DSHO Anantnag) were also present on the occasion.

Eminent experts in the field of sheep breeding and animal husbandry delivered insightful lectures and presentations. They shared best practices on sheep rearing, disease management, nutrition, and breeding techniques.