Mega job fair inaugurated in Srinagar

Srinagar: Secretary, Labour & Employment, Rehana Batul today inaugurated day long Mega Job Fair at Kashmir Haat, here.

The Job Fair was organised by the Directorate of Employment in collaboration with Desh Bhagat University Punjab and witnessed an overwhelming response from the job seekers as more than 11000 job seekers who had registered online, participated in the event.

Chancellor Desh Bhagat University, Dr Zora Singh; Director Employment, Nisar Ahmad Wani; Joint Director Employment Jammu, Sheeba Inayat; Deputy Director DE&CC Srinagar, Manesh Manhas; senior officers of the department, representatives from Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and industries, tourism sector, adventure tourism, travel and tour association of Kashmir, Private School Association of Kashmir, President Khanmoh Industrial Association, Private Hospital Association of Kashmir and large number of job seekers were also present on the occasion.

Around 205 companies, including 25 National level companies with more than 7000 vacancies participated in the event, all government departments implementing self-employment schemes were also present in the event for creating awareness about various schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehana Batul emphasised holding more such events and the creation of every possible job opportunity by way of self-employment schemes and capacity-building measures so that more and more job opportunities are available for the youth.