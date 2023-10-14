Mega Job Fair to be held in Ganderbal on Oct 21

This ambitious endeavour falls under the "Berozgar Mukt Ganderbal" campaign, with a mission to make Ganderbal a hub of job opportunities. The event is poised to connect over 7000 unemployed youths from the district with a diverse array of government departments, creating a platform for exploring a wide range of career prospects.

A high-level meeting presided over by Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani, was conducted in the Conference Hall of Mini Secretariat Ganderbal, where the intricate details of the event were discussed. The meeting disclosed that approximately 15 esteemed employers representing various sectors are expected to participate in the event, offering more than 250 job openings to the eager youth of Ganderbal.