Mehmood Shah to hold addl charge of Director J&K EDI as govt orders minor reshuffle

As per separate orders issued by the General Administration Department, Surat Singh, Executive Director, J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute holding additional charge of Director, J&K EDI, has been transferred and asked to await further orders of adjustment in the GAD.

Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director, Handloom and Handicrafts, Kashmir, has been asked to hold the charge of the posts of Executive Director, J&K EDI and Director, J&K EDI, in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Rakesh Kumar Srangal, Director, Panchayati Raj, J&K, has been asked to hold the charge of the post of Director, Rural Development, Jammu, in addition to his own duties till further orders.