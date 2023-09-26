‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’ campaign held in Shopian

Shopian, Sep 26: The State Taxes Officer, Shopian, Sarafaraz Ahmed today conducted a comprehensive drive in Shopian town to educate people about their rights under the ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’ campaign.
In a day-long campaign, the State Taxation Officer stressed the need and importance of GST Invoices under the GST regime.
Customers were sensitized about various initiatives under ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’. He made customers download the app ‘Mera Bill Mera Adhikar’ wherein customers can upload bills and get prizes upto 1 crore.
They were also educated about their rights, seeking bills wherein they were told to seek bills and take part in national building and were sensitised that non-availing of bills may hurt their pocket as they may be charged over and above normal prices.
Customers who do not claim GST invoices were briefed about its importance and those customers claiming GST invoices were appreciated.
The drive was conducted successfully. The State Taxes Officer affirmed that more such events will be conducted in the coming days.