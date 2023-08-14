‘MERI MAATI MERA DESH’ | STD organises speech competition on ‘Sustainable Development’ at Srinagar

Srinagar: As part of ongoing celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav’ under the theme ‘Mere Matti Mera Desh’ State Taxes Department (STD) Kashmir today organised a speech competition on the theme ‘Sustainable Development’ at Excise & Taxation Complex Solina, here.

Commissioner State Taxes, Dr Rashmi Singh, Additional Commissioner State Taxes Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool, DC Enforcement Central Parvaiz Ahmad Raina, DC Recovery and IT, DC Appeals II, Assistant Commissioners, States Taxes Officers, Inspectors, SI’s, teachers and other officials of the department attended the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rashmi Singh said that the primary objective of this event is to foster educational initiatives that resonate with the public. She added that through this event the State Taxes Department aims to raise awareness about the pressing need for sustainable practices and responsible resource management among students and general public.