‘MERI MAATI MERA DESH’ | STD organises speech competition on ‘Sustainable Development’ at Srinagar

Srinagar: As part of ongoing celebrations of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav’ under the theme ‘Mere Matti Mera Desh’ State Taxes Department (STD) Kashmir today organised a speech competition on the theme ‘Sustainable Development’ at Excise & Taxation Complex Solina, here.
Commissioner State Taxes, Dr Rashmi Singh, Additional Commissioner State Taxes Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool, DC Enforcement Central Parvaiz Ahmad Raina, DC Recovery and IT, DC Appeals II, Assistant Commissioners, States Taxes Officers, Inspectors, SI’s, teachers and other officials of the department attended the programme.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Rashmi Singh said that the primary objective of this event is to foster educational initiatives that resonate with the public. She added that through this event the State Taxes Department aims to raise awareness about the pressing need for sustainable practices and responsible resource management among students and general public.
The Commissioner further said that the focus has always been on individual and collective efforts in realizing a harmonious balance between economic growth, environmental protection, and social equity.
She added that the department remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering sustainable development and looks forward to continuing its efforts through similar engaging events in the future.
Speaking on the occasion, Additional Commissioner State Taxes said that the event provided a platform for students to articulate their insights and ideas on how to achieve sustainable development in our communities, in line with the broader goals of environmental conservation and socio-economic progress. He further added that the credit goes to teachers and Ehsas Foundation for enabling the enthusiastic participation of students and offering them an opportunity of speaking about the most significant issue of the day.