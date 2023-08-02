Messe Global Pune lawns contracted to Exhicon Events till March, 2024

Built-in joint venture between MQ Syed, the Exhicon Group promoter, and Magarpatta Enterprises, owned by Magar Family of Magarpatta in Pune, the Messe Global Pune is the most sought after venue in Maharashtra for the large formatted events ranging from 1500 Pax to one lac Pax.

Exhicon Events Media Solutions Ltd (EMS Ltd), the only 360-degree exhibition and event company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, will witness significant growth in both its top line and bottom line as a result of the deal for FY 23-24.

Padma Mishra, promoter of EMS Limited informed that "Until 31st March 2023, Messe Global offered services to its clients through twelve empaneled vendors where Exhicon Events was one of the vendors for Production Services only".

This exclusivity will boost a huge jump in both topline and bottom-line of Exhicon Events and further enhance the business consolidation by the promoter group for the listed company, she said.

Padma further said: "The company will now add exclusive service offerings for the events hosted at the Messe Global Pune and also get a monthly fee for the management and operations of the Venue adding revenues for the Exhicon Events."

Magarpatta( land of Magar family) is a 450 acre, privately owned gated community in the Hadapsar area of Pune. It has a commercial area, residential area, hospital with several specializations, shopping malls, restaurants, gym, a 25-acre park, and schools where 32.6% of the area is made up of green space.