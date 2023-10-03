Meta may charge users $14 per month for ad-free Instagram or FB

If users in Europe want to access both Instagram and Facebook, they can get the combo for $17 per month, reports The Wall Street Journal.

Meta is reportedly pitching the pricing to EU regulators who want Mark Zuckerberg to stop using personal data to target ads at European citizens without their consent.

"The bloc's users could have three options by the end of this month: pay up, use for free but agree to personalized ads, or quit, with the latter looking very tempting," the report mentioned.